Wireless connections….. coming to a landfill near you

Barton County Commissioners Monday voted to spend no more than $11,500 to connect the landfill to the courthouse via a wireless connection. The landfill currently operates a server to run their network but that server will no longer be supported after January of 2020. According to Network Administrator Dereck Hollingshead, the wireless connection would eliminate the need to replace the server, eliminate some reoccurring costs and improve data backup solutions.

Dereck Hollingshead Audio

A new server would actually cost over $3,000 less than providing the wireless connection but Hollingshead said a tower that was installed to provide the access will also be used for other projects.

Dereck Hollingshead Audio

Once the landfill is connected, the only county office that will not be connected to the courthouse will be the Environmental Office located at 1910 18th Street in Great Bend.

No tax dollars will be used for the project. The money will come from landfill dollars that are generated by user fees.