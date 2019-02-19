Tuesday Sports Headlines

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Barry Brown scored 21 points and No. 23 Kansas State beat West Virginia 65-51 to remain atop the Big 12 standings. A 14-0 run midway through the second half, led by a couple of 3-pointers by Xavier Sneed, gave the Wildcats (20-6, 10-3) their fifth straight conference road win.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says he heard plenty of good things about Paul Goldschmidt, and the slugging first baseman has already exceeded those expectations. Goldschmidt spent plenty of time this season texting with his new teammates and coaches about the finer points of the game. He’s expected to add some needed pop to the middle of St. Louis’ lineup and shore up its defense.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals lost 104 games in 2018 despite finishing the season 20-14. They hope they can begin this season like they ended the last one, and not the way they’ve started in recent years. The Royals entered May last year with a 7-21 record. In 2017, they went 7-16 in April. Each year, they endured a nine-game losing streak in the season’s first month.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Thomas Dziagwa matched a career-high with 23 points, connecting on 6 of 11 3-pointers, to help lead Oklahoma State to a 68-61 victory over TCU, snapping a five-game losing streak. Lindy Waters added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Oklahoma State (10-16, 3-10 Big 12).

National Headlines

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke has reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll. The Blue Devils earned 58 of 64 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to earn a third stint at the top this season. Gonzaga was second, followed by Virginia and Kentucky. Tennessee fell from No. 1 to fifth after losing at Kentucky. No new teams joined the Top 25 for the first time this season. Kansas is number 12 this week while K-State dropped to number 23.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kyle Guy scored 23 points and Ty Jerome added 16 as third-ranked Virginia downed No. 20 Virginia Tech, 64-58. De’Andre Hunter had 10 points despite sitting out the last 12 minutes due to foul trouble. The game was tied at 32 early in the second half before the Cavaliers outscored the Hokies 24-11 over the next 14 minutes. Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the 20-6 Hokies.

Monday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (3) Virginia 64 (20) Virginia Tech 58

Final (22) Wisconsin 64 Illinois 58

Final (23) Kansas St. 65 West Virginia 51