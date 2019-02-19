Tuesday Night Weather

Tonight Snow, mainly before midnight. Low around 17. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 18. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday Rain before 4pm, then rain and snow. High near 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 43.