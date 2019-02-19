Great Bend Post

Tuesday High School Basketball Schedule

Western Athletic Conference
Garden City @ Liberal
Hays @ Dodge City

Central Kansas League
Lyons @ Hoisington
Halstead @ Larned (Monday)
Pratt @ Hesston
Smoky Valley @ Haven
Nickerson @ Hillsboro

Central Prairie League
Minneapolis @ Russell
Plainville @ TMP
Sacred Heart @ Ellsworth

1A Regional Schedule

Sylvan-Lucas Regional

Tuesday Boys
Victoria @ Otis-Bison
Natoma @ Sylvan-Lucas
LaCrosse @ Wilson

Little River Regional

Tuesday Boys
Pretty Prairie @ Central Christian
Fairfield @ Little River
Chase @ Stafford

Jetmore Regional

Tuesday Boys
Spearville @ Deerfield
Ingalls @ Hodgeman County
Kinsley @ Pawnee Heights