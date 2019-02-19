Suspect in Ellis Co. sex assault formally charged in Colorado kidnapping

By QUINCY SNOWDON

Aurora (Colo.) Sentinel

AURORA, Colo. — Arapahoe County prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged a Kansas man accused of kidnapping an Aurora woman and attempting to sexually assault another woman in Kansas days after he was released from prison.

Prosecutors levied eight counts against Tre Carrasco, 23, on Tuesday morning, including felony kidnapping, robbery and motor vehicle theft.

Aurora police arrested Carrasco on Feb. 12 after local SWAT officers “conducted a high risk stop” on a vehicle the Kansas native was suspected to have stolen days earlier.

Police originally charged Carrasco with five felony counts, including carjacking and attempted kidnapping. Prosecutors have since tacked on additional charges.

Carrasco is accused of following a woman to her car at about 1:30 p.m. Feb. 7 in the parking lot of the 24 Hour Fitness near Abilene Street and East Florida Avenue, according to an arrest affidavit filed against him.

The 38-year-old victim told police a man believed to be Carrasco stood at the driver’s side door of her silver Toyota Camry and told her to “scoot over.” The man then entered the car before she could close the door and said “scoot over or I’ll kill you,” according to the affidavit.

Carrasco is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 180 pounds.

The woman “immediately began to try and open the door to get out of the car,” according to the affidavit. The man reached over the victim and tried to prevent her from fleeing, but the woman was quickly able to escape the car and went back inside the local gym to call police. She had dropped her cell phone in the car before the man drove away toward the south exit of the parking lot.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

The victim described the man who stole her car as “between dark and light skinned … resembling the popular musician ‘The Weekend,’ ” according to the affidavit.

That description helped the victim and investigators identify Carrasco in a police line-up on Feb. 12. In their reports, police “noted Carrasco does have a passing resemblance to the singer.”

Four days before the car theft outside the Aurora gym, investigators in Kansas say Carrasco tried to rape a woman at gunpoint in Hays.

Hays detectives contacted Aurora police on Feb. 3 alerting them Carrasco was likely in Aurora and “there was a credible, suspected threat” he would commit the same crime, according to the local arrest document.

Carrasco was in Colorado last summer after entering an “out-of-state post release” program, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records. He was later picked up on a parole violation.

Aurora police issued multiple alerts for Carrasco and the stolen car following the reported incident at the Aurora gym. An Aurora officer spotted the stolen Toyota Camry at about 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, according to the affidavit.

But the driver and an unidentified passenger didn’t stop, and the Aurora officer didn’t pursue the car.

The arrest document did not specify why the officer did not follow the vehicle.

Carrasco was released from prison in Kansas on Feb. 1, according to Kansas DOC records and reports published in The Wichita Eagle newspaper.

Carrasco was sentenced to prison in April 2013 for several aggravated battery charges stemming from an incident in July 2011, according to Kansas DOC records.

Carrasco is a registered sex offender.

He incurred a litany of disciplinary infractions while in Kansas prisons between 2014 and 2018, including using stimulants, disobeying orders and disrespecting correctional officers.

Carrasco has not been arrested as an adult in Colorado prior to the incident this month, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records.

Carrasco is being held at the Arapahoe County Jail on a $150,000 bond, according to court records.

It is currently unclear if or when Carrasco could be extradited to face his charges in Kansas.

He is currently scheduled to appear in Arapahoe County District Court at 8:30 a.m. on March 8 to face a pair of felony charges for being a fugitive of justice and wanted by another agency, according to court records.

Carrasco is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in his Arapahoe County case at 1:30 p.m. on March 12, according to Vikki Migoya, spokeswoman for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Republished with permission