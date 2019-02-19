Store employee in Kansas no longer has job after MAGA hat dispute

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — An employee of a Vans Off the Wall footwear and apparel store in a suburban Kansas City shopping mall no longer has a job after a confrontation with a teen wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Part of Saturday’s encounter at Oak Park Mall in Overland Park, Kansas, was caught on video . The mother said on the video that was posted online Sunday that her 14-year-old son was asked to take off his MAGA hat as he entered the store. She said that when he didn’t respond, the employee said a curse word.

Vans Global Brand Communications spokeswoman Laura Doherty says the employee’s actions were “in contrast with our company’s values and belief in personal expression.”