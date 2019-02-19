Sheriff identifies Kan. woman who died in weather related crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal Monday accident in Montgomery County.

Just after after 4:30p.m., deputies responded to CR 3300 south of 3400 just south of Cessna, according to Sheriff Robert Dierks.

Deputies found a woman identified as Aubrey Lynn Hancock, 26, Independence, on the ground next to a Nissan truck on its side.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Dierks. Deputies believe weather and road conditions contributed to the accident.

The accident is under investigation pending an autopsy.