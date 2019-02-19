Senator Jerry Moran remains skeptical of the President’s emergency declaration

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran’s opposition to President Trump’s emergency declaration put him at odds with other Republicans in the Kansas congressional delegation. Moran says he shares the president’s concerns about border security but opposes the way he’s pursuing money for a border wall. The senator says his concern about presidents bypassing Congress isn’t new.

Moran and Kansas’ other U.S. Senator, Republican Pat Roberts voted for the funding bill that prevented another partial government shutdown. So did Democratic Congresswoman Sharice Davids.

But all three Kansas Republicans in the U.S. House – Roger Marshall, Steve Watkins and Ron Estes – opposed the bill – saying its lack of funding for the wall forced the president to declare an emergency.

Monday, California and 15 other states filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra released a statement Monday saying the suit alleges the Trump administration’s action violates the Constitution.