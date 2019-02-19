Update: Police arrest suspect who struck Kan. convenience store employee, took cash from register

RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery and have made an arrest.

Just before 3a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the Kwik Shop, 1401 E 17thStreet in Hutchinson in reference to an Aggravated Robbery.

The female clerk told police a male subject entered the store and requested to purchase an item from behind the counter.

Once the clerk opened up the register the suspect punched her one time in the face, and grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

The suspect then fled. During the investigation it was discovered that the suspect had conspired with a woman who drove him to the area of the Kwik Shop and dropped him off with the intent to commit a robbery.

Just before 5p.m. Monday, police arrested Emerson Isiah Noble, 19 Wichita, on requested charges of Aggravated Robbery, Felony Interference with Law Enforcement. They also arrested Elaina Rose Matos, 27 Hutchinson, on requested charges of Aggravated Robbery.

