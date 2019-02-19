Lack of numbers causing Great Bend Elks to close their organization

After more than 100 years of having an Elks Lodge in Great Bend, the local charter will be shutting down in March. A lack of members and those wanting to take on leadership positions were the main reasons for Great Bend Lodge #1127 closing.

The charter in Great Bend has been open since 1908, and Elks Secretary Cherie Jacobs says the organization was set up to give back to the community through a religious-founded group.

There are currently 134 members associated with the Great Bend Elks Lodge. Jacobs says many years ago in the charter’s prime, there more than 1,200 members. The Great Bend Elks sold their building at 1120 Kansas Avenue last year and have been holding meetings at Golden Belt Printing on the US Highway 281 Bypass since.

Elks has assisted with college scholarships, youth programs, drug awareness, and veteran appreciation.

There are 21 other State Lodges in Kansas, including charters in Russell and Pratt. Jacobs is working on finding out if members want to transfer their membership to different charters before the Great Bend Lodge closes.

The final date for the Elks Lodge in Great Bend is March 10.