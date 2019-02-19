KBCA High School Basketball Rankings

The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association has released its final weekly high school rankings for the 2018-19 season.
Boys Rankings
CLASS 6A
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Topeka-Washburn Rural
3. Wichita Southeast
4. Topeka High
5. Lawrence
6. Olathe-North
7. Haysville Campus
8. Shawnee Mission South
9. K.C. – JC Harmon
10. Lawrence-Free State
CLASS 5A
1. Maize
2. Andover Central
3. Basehor-Linwood
4. Bonner Springs
5. Wichita Heights
6. Pittsburg
7. Maize South
8. Bishop Carroll
9. Salina Central
10. McPherson
CLASS 4A
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC – Piper
3. Wichita Trinty
4. Andale
5. Parsons
6. Abilene
7. Ottawa
8. Coffeyville
9. Chapman
10. Augusta
CLASS 3A
1. Maur Hill
2. Beloit
3. Phillipsburg
4. Santa Fe Trail
5. Girard
6. Perry Lecompton
7. Baxter Springs
8. Cheney
9. Kingman
10. Silver Lake
CLASS 2A
1. Hutch-Trinity
2. Inman
3. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
4. Ness City
5. Hoxie
6. Pratt-Skyline
7. Johnson-Stanton County
8. Yates Center
9. Salina-Sacred Heart
10. Lawrence-Bishop Seabury
CLASS 1A
1. Central Plains
2. Hanover
3. Burlingame
4. Montezuma-South Gray
5. Elbing-Berean Academy
6. Sharon Springs-Wallace County
7. Osborne
8. Almena-Northern Valley
9. Caldwell
10. Dexter-Cedar Vale
Girls Rankings
CLASS 6A
1. Derby
2. Liberal
3. Blue Valley North
4. Topeka High
5. Washburn Rural
6. Olathe East
7. Olathe South
8. Olathe North
9. Olathe Northwest
10. Manhattan
CLASS 5A
1. Maize South
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Goddard
4. Wichita Heights
5. McPherson
6. Maize
7. KC Schlagle
8. Blue Valley Southwest
9. DeSoto
10. Bishop Carroll
CLASS 4A
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Baldwin
4. Abilene
5. Towanda-Circle
6. Nickerson
7. Altamont-Labette County
8. Ulysses
9. Eudora
10. Wellington
CLASS 3A
1. Nemaha Central
2. Jefferson West
3. Hesston
4. Haven
5. Cheney
6. Norton
7. Pleasant Ridge
8. Wellsville
9. Sabetha
10. Eureka
CLASS 2A
1. Wakeeney-Trego Community
2. Winchester-Jefferson County North
3. Garden Plain
4. Alma-Wabaunsee
5. Inman
6. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
7. Sterling
8. Howard-West Elk
9. Conway Springs
10. Pleasanton
CLASS 1A
1. Central Plains
2. Olpe
3. Frankfort
4. Rural Vista
5. Coldwater-South Central
6. Rexford-Golden Plains
7. Hanover
8. Otis-Bison
9. Argonia
10. Cunningham