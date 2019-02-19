KBCA High School Basketball Rankings

The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association has released its final weekly high school rankings for the 2018-19 season.

Boys Rankings

CLASS 6A

1. Blue Valley Northwest

2. Topeka-Washburn Rural

3. Wichita Southeast

4. Topeka High

5. Lawrence

6. Olathe-North

7. Haysville Campus

8. Shawnee Mission South

9. K.C. – JC Harmon

10. Lawrence-Free State

CLASS 5A

1. Maize

2. Andover Central

3. Basehor-Linwood

4. Bonner Springs

5. Wichita Heights

6. Pittsburg

7. Maize South

8. Bishop Carroll

9. Salina Central

10. McPherson

CLASS 4A

1. Bishop Miege

2. KC – Piper

3. Wichita Trinty

4. Andale

5. Parsons

6. Abilene

7. Ottawa

8. Coffeyville

9. Chapman

10. Augusta

CLASS 3A

1. Maur Hill

2. Beloit

3. Phillipsburg

4. Santa Fe Trail

5. Girard

6. Perry Lecompton

7. Baxter Springs

8. Cheney

9. Kingman

10. Silver Lake

CLASS 2A

1. Hutch-Trinity

2. Inman

3. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

4. Ness City

5. Hoxie

6. Pratt-Skyline

7. Johnson-Stanton County

8. Yates Center

9. Salina-Sacred Heart

10. Lawrence-Bishop Seabury

CLASS 1A

1. Central Plains

2. Hanover

3. Burlingame

4. Montezuma-South Gray

5. Elbing-Berean Academy

6. Sharon Springs-Wallace County

7. Osborne

8. Almena-Northern Valley

9. Caldwell

10. Dexter-Cedar Vale

Girls Rankings

CLASS 6A

1. Derby

2. Liberal

3. Blue Valley North

4. Topeka High

5. Washburn Rural

6. Olathe East

7. Olathe South

8. Olathe North

9. Olathe Northwest

10. Manhattan

CLASS 5A

1. Maize South

2. St. Thomas Aquinas

3. Goddard

4. Wichita Heights

5. McPherson

6. Maize

7. KC Schlagle

8. Blue Valley Southwest

9. DeSoto

10. Bishop Carroll

CLASS 4A

1. Bishop Miege

2. KC Piper

3. Baldwin

4. Abilene

5. Towanda-Circle

6. Nickerson

7. Altamont-Labette County

8. Ulysses

9. Eudora

10. Wellington

CLASS 3A

1. Nemaha Central

2. Jefferson West

3. Hesston

4. Haven

5. Cheney

6. Norton

7. Pleasant Ridge

8. Wellsville

9. Sabetha

10. Eureka

CLASS 2A

1. Wakeeney-Trego Community

2. Winchester-Jefferson County North

3. Garden Plain

4. Alma-Wabaunsee

5. Inman

6. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

7. Sterling

8. Howard-West Elk

9. Conway Springs

10. Pleasanton

CLASS 1A

1. Central Plains

2. Olpe

3. Frankfort

4. Rural Vista

5. Coldwater-South Central

6. Rexford-Golden Plains

7. Hanover

8. Otis-Bison

9. Argonia

10. Cunningham