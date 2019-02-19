Kansas man wanted for attempted murder turns himself in

CHEROKEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated battery and have a suspect in custody.

Deputies responded to a gunshots in the 400 Block of Park Avenue in Baxter Springs, Kansas on February 6, according to a media release.

At the scene, officers found a victim Eric Ashley who was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a head injury. They also arrested one suspect at the scene identified as 39-year-old Charles Applegate and began the search for a second suspect identified as 36-year-ld Samuel Reffett, according to the release.

Just after 9p.m. Sunday, Reffett surrendered himself at the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, according to a social media report. He is being held on a $50,000 Bond for Second Degree Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, according to jail records.