Hydrants to be repaired; some Great Bend residents expected to be without water Friday

If you live within five blocks of the intersections of 24th Street and Washington or 24th Street and Adams Street, you may be without water for a portion of the day this Friday. The City of Great Bend informed the public at the Great Bend City Council meeting Tuesday night that the fire hydrant repair project in those two areas on 24th Street are set to begin Friday, February 22.

The two hydrants along 24th Street have been in need of repairs since early December 2018, but the City and APAC have struggled to reduce the water flow to those areas because of non-functioning valves.

Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis says crews were able to reduce the water to the areas and expects the repairs to the two hydrants to be finished in the late afternoon on Friday.

Repairs will require the water be turned off for the better part of the day. Staff does not know how big the vicinity will be in which water will be shut off; however, they expect the water to be off within three to five blocks of each hydrant. Francis noted the crews will try to restrict the repairs to the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Any questions regarding the hydrant repairs can be directed to Public Works Director Simon Wiley at 620-793-4150.

The hydrant at 24th and Washington was struck during a hit-and-run accident in December and forced Jefferson Elementary School to close school one afternoon because crews could not get the water turned off quick enough. Francis says USD 428 does not have school this Friday so the repairs will not interfere with the school day at Jefferson.

The city identified roughly 10 fire hydrants throughout Great Bend during an inspection that need repairs. The cost for the repairs will likely come from the remaining balance of the $6 million water line replacement project.