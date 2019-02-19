Felon accused in fatal Kansas drug deal shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas felon has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Wichita motel.

The 31-year-old suspect identified as Christopher Kemmerly was arrested Monday night in the 700 Block on north Westridge in Wichita, according to the Sedgwick County booking report.

The shooting happened Sunday night when a man in his 30s was shot behind the Citi Host Motel in the 4400 Block of South Broadway, according to Police Captain Brent Allred.

A 26-year-old witness at the scene told police they found Justin Gaston injured and on the ground. The witness began rendering aid until EMS arrived. EMS pronounced Gaston dead just after 7p.m, according to Allred.

Investigators have learned that there were three individuals inside a reported stolen vehicle that pulled into the motel parking lot, according to Allred. There was an argument inside the vehicle. The suspect shot Gaston one time as he exited the vehicle. The disagreement was drug related, according to Allred.

Kemmerly was under state supervision for multiple crimes committed in Butler County, including aggravated arson, aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim, criminal use of explosives, criminal damage to property and a weapons violation, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

His sentence ended in November and he is now being held on requested charges of first-degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County inmate roster.

Police found the vehicle later Sunday evening fully engulfed in flames, according to Allred.