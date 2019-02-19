Driver hospitalized after semis collide

HODGEMAN COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday in Hodgeman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Peterbilt semi driven by Fraire Moises Espino, 61, Garden City, was eastbound on Kansas 156 seventeen miles west of the U.S. 283- Kansas 47 junction.

The semi traveled left of center and collided on the driver’s side of a westbound 2019 Peterbilt semi driven by James A. Depping, 54, Juniata, Nebraska.

Depping was transported to the hospital in Garden City. Espino was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.