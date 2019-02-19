Cop Shop (2/18)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/18)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:37 a.m. a burglary was reported at 616 Santa Fe Avenue in Pawnee Rock.

Injury Accident

At 11:53 a.m. an accident was reported at W. US 56 Highway & Railroad Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (2/18)

Structure Fire

At 1 p.m. fire assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue.

Sick Person

At 1:35 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2808 27th Street.

Theft

At 3:04 p.m. Burger King, 3929 10th Street, wanted to speak to an officer in reference to an ex-employee having a key for the business.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:20 p.m. an accident was reported at 18th Street & Hubbard Street.

Theft

At 3:29 p.m. Great Bend Ampride, 2302 10th Street, reported a theft of motor fuel.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:42 p.m. an accident was reported at 1803 Kansas Avenue.

Theft

At 8:28 p.m. a report of someone driving her car around at night and using her gas was made at 1614 1/2 Lakin Avenue.