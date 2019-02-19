Cop Shop (2/18)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/18)
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 9:37 a.m. a burglary was reported at 616 Santa Fe Avenue in Pawnee Rock.
Injury Accident
At 11:53 a.m. an accident was reported at W. US 56 Highway & Railroad Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (2/18)
Structure Fire
At 1 p.m. fire assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue.
Sick Person
At 1:35 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2808 27th Street.
Theft
At 3:04 p.m. Burger King, 3929 10th Street, wanted to speak to an officer in reference to an ex-employee having a key for the business.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:20 p.m. an accident was reported at 18th Street & Hubbard Street.
Theft
At 3:29 p.m. Great Bend Ampride, 2302 10th Street, reported a theft of motor fuel.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:42 p.m. an accident was reported at 1803 Kansas Avenue.
Theft
At 8:28 p.m. a report of someone driving her car around at night and using her gas was made at 1614 1/2 Lakin Avenue.