ELLINWOOD – Bobby Lee Feck, 75, passed away February 17, 2019 at the University of Kansas Health System, Great Bend Campus. He was born July 27, 1943 at Great Bend to Sydney J. & Loretta Ann (Doeden) Feck. He married Shirley Surface, Nov. 23, 1963 at Kansas City, Missouri. She survives.

A lifetime Ellinwood resident, Bobby worked in construction and was a heavy equipment operator. He loved hot rods and dune buggies, along with camping, fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed working in the yard and wood crafts. He especially enjoyed being with his family and loved his grandchildren.

Survivors include, his wife, Shirley of the home; four sons, Yancy Allen Feck and his wife Michelle of Great Bend, David Wayne Feck and his wife Diane of Clarksville, TN, Monte Ray Feck and his wife Lori of Winfield and Shannon Lee Feck and his wife Samantha of Eureka; one daughter, Cynthia Renea Patterson and her husband Keith of Great Bend; two sisters, Vivian Link and her husband Glenn of Chase and Angie Cook and her husband Jerry of Boise, ID; 14 grandchildren, Wyatt, Shania, Tyler, Austin, Shaylee, Michael, Tegan, Tyrece, Blake, Kloey, Skylar, Cierra, Garrett and Alicia; and 1 great-grandchild, Aiden.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with family present from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Singleton presiding. Interment will follow at the Hilltop Cemetery, Raymond. Memorials are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House or Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

