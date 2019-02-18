Great Bend Post

Great Bend

Tuesday Weather

by

Tuesday
Snow, mainly after 2pm. High near 27. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tuesday Night
Snow, mainly before 1am. Low around 17. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of snow before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Saturday
Rain and snow. High near 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night
Rain and snow. Low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 43.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.