Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Snow, mainly after 2pm. High near 27. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tuesday Night
Snow, mainly before 1am. Low around 17. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of snow before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Saturday
Rain and snow. High near 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night
Rain and snow. Low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 43.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.