Suspect arrested, victim identified in fatal Kansas shooting

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night at a residence near Peru, Kansas.

According to a KBI media release, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance Sunday at approximately 6:30 p.m. Special agents responded to the scene to assist.

Preliminary information indicates that on Sunday, Feb. 17 at approximately 6:15 p.m., the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a man had been shot. When they responded to the residence at 863 Road 26 in Sedan, Kan., deputies found a male gunshot victim inside the home. EMS rendered aid to the man and transported him to the Sedan City Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 46-year-old Joe Corman, of Peru, Kan.

Authorities quickly identified and located a shooting suspect. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Travis W. Dickson, 43, at approximately 7:10 p.m. Sunday at his home in Niotaze, Kan., and booked him into the Chautauqua County Jail for driving under the influence. On Monday, a first-degree murder charge was filed against Dickson.