Report: 43 dogs rescued in Kansas hoarding case

LABETTE COUNTY — Authorities with a Kansas non-profit animal shelter were busy over the weekend.

On Friday night a rescue team with Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption returned safely to their shelter with 43 dogs from the hoarding situation in Chetopa, Kansas, according to the organization’s social media page.

“No longer will these dogs have to live in their own feces without drinkable water, medical attention or shelter in below freezing temperatures. A lot of these dogs are now in the warmth of foster homes but some of these pups are still in need of foster placement.”

The organization also needs help covering the cost of the vaccinations and spay/neuter surgeries they dogs will need, and medical treatment as some of the dogs have tested positive for heartworms.

Anyone interested in fostering with please email the organization at unleashedfostercare@gmail.com Unleashed Pet Rescue is a licensed, non-profit animal shelter located at 5918 Broadmoor, Mission, KS, that works to save the lives of homeless pets and strives to improve the image of bully breeds in society, according to the organization’s web site. They also work daily with high kill shelters to pull “unwanted” pets to safety.