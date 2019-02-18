Great Bend Post

Predictions on farm fuel prices for 2019

As economic times get tighter, managing cost on your farming operation gets more essential. Costs, such as fueling your field operations can be pivotal in times like these. That’s why K-State farm management economist Gregg Ibendahl recently put together a couple of facts sheets on seasonality of diesel prices and what’s potentially to come in 2019.

Ibendahl feels that there might be a sharper rise in gasoline prices compared to that of diesel.

That’s Gregg Ibendahl, farm management economist for K-State Research and Extension. You can find the entire fact sheet on seasonality of farm fuel prices on www.agmangager.info.