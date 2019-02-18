Police: Suspect struck Kan. convenience store employee, took cash from register

RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery and asking the public for help to identify a suspect.

Just before 3a.m. on Monday, police were dispatched to a robbery at a convenience store at 1401 E 17th Street in Hutchinson, according to a social media report from police.

Through their investigation they determined an unknown suspect entered the business striking the cashier and forcefully removing currency from the register.

Police asking the public for help in identifying the suspect from security images.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Reno County Crime Stoppers at 620-694-2666 or 911.