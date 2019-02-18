Police investigate report of secret shopper scam in Kansas

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a scam.

According to a social media report from police in Lawrence, individuals have received packages via UPS that request that they serve as a “secret shopper”.

The package includes two letters and a check for $2,900.

The victims are instructed to cash the check, keep $500 as commission, purchase $2,400 in Walmart gift cards, and then send the gift cards to a Mr. Knower.

“This is a scam. The check will bounce and you will owe your bank $2,900.”

Police reminded, “if it is too good to be true, then it probably is.”