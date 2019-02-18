Nick is a Male/Neutered, 7 month old Chihuahua. Heart worm tested NEG, current vaccines, dewormed, microchpped, does not like men and would not place in home with small kids. Is very friendly after he gets to know you and loves to be held. Gets along with other dogs. For more information, contact the Golden Belt Humane Society on South Hwy 281 in Great Bend, or call (620) 792-4297.
Pet of the Week – Nick
Nick is a Male/Neutered, 7 month old Chihuahua. Heart worm tested NEG, current vaccines, dewormed, microchpped, does not like men and would not place in home with small kids. Is very friendly after he gets to know you and loves to be held. Gets along with other dogs. For more information, contact the Golden Belt Humane Society on South Hwy 281 in Great Bend, or call (620) 792-4297.