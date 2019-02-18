GREAT BEND – Norman G. Seller, 87, passed away Feb. 14, 2019, at Medicalodges of Great Bend. He was born Nov. 1, 1931 to Elmer and Myrtle (Schneider) Seller. Norman married Edna (Lively) and were later divorced.

A Great Bend resident, coming from Liberal in 2014, Norman was a driller in the oilfield and a lifetime member of the V.F.W Post 9139 in Ellis County. He was stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict with the United States Army, earning the rank of PFC (T). He also was an avid gardener, planted tomatoes that grew to 13 feet and Oklahoma sugar cane that he used for shade and wind block for his garden and house.

Survivors include, one son, Bill Seller and wife Sara of Oberlin; one daughter Dianna Gosselin of Plainville; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and infant brother, Carl H. Seller.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at the Wildmead Cemetery in Nickerson, with Larry Schumacher presiding. Military rites will be conducted by the Ft. Riley Honor Guard. Memorials have been suggested to the Wildmead Cemetery, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530