Monday Sports Headlines

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — As a rule five draft selection, Brad Keller was a surprising success with Kansas City last season. The rebuilding Royals are hoping to do it again with Chris Ellis and Sam McWilliams. Kansas City plucked Keller from the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the right-hander rewarded them with a stellar rookie season, going 9-6 with a 3.08 ERA while making 20 starts. He was named the organization’s pitcher of the year, and he’s going into 2019 as the team’s No. 2 starter behind Danny Duffy.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kayla Goth scored 15 points, Peyton Williams posted a double-double and Kansas State overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to upset No. 15 Texas 69-60. Williams finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds, Jasauen Beard and Rachel Ranke each scored 11 and Kali Jones grabbed 11 rebounds for the Wildcats.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jarron Cumberland scored 27 points, matching his career high with six 3-pointers, and Cincinnati swept its season series with Wichita State, beating the Shockers 72-62. The Bearcats took control with a late first-half run led by Cumberland, who scored 14 in the opening half.

National Headlines

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Joe Gibbs Racing was able to complete a sweep of the top three spots in the Daytona 500, one month after co-founder J.D. Gibbs died following a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease. Denny Hamlin moved out front after a final restart and had teammate Kyle Busch blocking in the final lap to win the race for the second time in four starts. Erik Jones finished third, while reigning NASCAR champion Joey Logano ended up fourth.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Durant was the MVP of last night’s NBA All-Star Game after scoring 31 points to lead Team LeBron to a 178-164 victory over Team Giannis. LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard each had 19 points for the winners, who trailed by 18 in the first half. Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 38 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

UNDATED (AP) — Major League pitchers generally will have 20 seconds to deliver to the plate when teams play exhibition games in Arizona and Florida beginning this week. The intention is to get players and umpires accustomed to the clock in the event MLB makes the rule change for the upcoming regular season. Owners have the right to implement one this year without consent, but Commissioner Rob Manfred has been reluctant to initiate on-field modifications without agreement from players and their union head, Tony Clark.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.B. Holmes earned his first PGA victory in three years by capturing the waterlogged Genesis Open at Riviera. Holmes rallied from a four-shot deficit with a final-round 70 that also earned him a trip to the Masters. He overtook Justin Thomas, who three-putted three times on the back nine and shot a 75.

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Chubb Classic for his seventh PGA Tour Champions title. He beat Bernhard Langer and Olin Browne with a 5-foot par putt on the first hole of a playoff. Jimenez closed with a 5-under 66 at The Classics at Lely Resort to match Langer and Browne at 13-under 200. Browne had a double bogey on the par-4 18th in regulation for a 66.

Sunday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (9) Houston 85 Tulane 50

Final (11) Michigan St. 62 Ohio St. 44

Final St. John’s 71 (13) Villanova 65

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Team LeBron West 178 Team Giannis East 164