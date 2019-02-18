Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers in Barton County

Despite the simplicity of the service, the Meals on Wheels program in Great Bend is struggling to get volunteers to deliver meals to a growing list of senior citizens.

Linn Hogg serves as the Director for RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) and Volunteers in Action that help oversee Meals on Wheels.

Senior citizens wanting to receive Meals on Wheels are put on a waiting list now because the routes are maxed out. Wanting to add another route, Hogg noted there simply are not enough volunteers to make the deliveries.

Linn Hogg Audio

On an average day, there are 80 meals delivered in Great Bend and 14 in Hoisington. There are currently two residents on the waiting list.

Hogg says volunteering for Meals on Wheels is easy and can be completed in less than an hour.

Linn Hogg Audio

To receive a hot lunch from Meals on Wheels, one must be 60 years of age or older. Many of the recipients of Meals on Wheels qualify for funding under the Older Americans Act because they are homebound.

Hogg encourages those senior citizens that can drive to stop at the Senior Center in Great Bend for a hot meal.