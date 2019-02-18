Man wanted in Arkansas arrested after weekend shooting in Kansas

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on charges following a weekend shooting.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a disturbance in the 2300 block of SE Bellview in Topeka, according to Lt. John Trimble.

Gunshots were reported fired by one of the involved parties.

During the investigation, it was determined that after a family dispute, 24-year-old, Gleand Lee Brock III, fired shots at several people. No one was hit by any of the shots.

Police located Brock a short distance away from the scene and arrested him without incident.

The gun used was also recovered. Brock is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Police booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault X2, Felony Warrant (Arkansas), Criminal Damage, Theft and Interference

This is the 17th case in 2019 with a charge involving a felon in possession of a firearm reported by the Topeka Police Department.