KU 12th; Kansas State drops to 23rd in AP Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Duke (58) 23-2 1594 2

2. Gonzaga (6) 25-2 1502 3

3. Virginia 22-2 1476 4

4. Kentucky 21-4 1383 5

5. Tennessee 23-2 1376 1

6. Nevada 24-1 1240 7

7. Michigan 23-3 1150 6

8. North Carolina 20-5 1129 8

9. Houston 25-1 1085 9

10. Michigan St. 21-5 1046 11

11. Marquette 21-4 987 10

12. Kansas 20-6 801 14

13. LSU 21-4 773 19

14. Texas Tech 21-5 733 15

15. Purdue 18-7 699 12

16. Florida St. 20-5 525 17

17. Villanova 20-6 519 13

18. Louisville 18-8 507 16

19. Iowa St. 19-6 426 23

20. Virginia Tech 20-5 408 22

21. Iowa 20-5 389 21

22. Wisconsin 17-8 250 20

23. Kansas St. 19-6 249 18

24. Maryland 19-7 211 24

25. Buffalo 22-3 164 25

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 99, Wofford 32, Auburn 21, Washington 20, Mississippi St. 2, St. John’s 2, Mississippi 1, Yale 1.