KU 12th; Kansas State drops to 23rd in AP Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Duke (58) 23-2 1594 2
2. Gonzaga (6) 25-2 1502 3
3. Virginia 22-2 1476 4
4. Kentucky 21-4 1383 5
5. Tennessee 23-2 1376 1
6. Nevada 24-1 1240 7
7. Michigan 23-3 1150 6
8. North Carolina 20-5 1129 8
9. Houston 25-1 1085 9
10. Michigan St. 21-5 1046 11
11. Marquette 21-4 987 10
12. Kansas 20-6 801 14
13. LSU 21-4 773 19
14. Texas Tech 21-5 733 15
15. Purdue 18-7 699 12
16. Florida St. 20-5 525 17
17. Villanova 20-6 519 13
18. Louisville 18-8 507 16
19. Iowa St. 19-6 426 23
20. Virginia Tech 20-5 408 22
21. Iowa 20-5 389 21
22. Wisconsin 17-8 250 20
23. Kansas St. 19-6 249 18
24. Maryland 19-7 211 24
25. Buffalo 22-3 164 25
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 99, Wofford 32, Auburn 21, Washington 20, Mississippi St. 2, St. John’s 2, Mississippi 1, Yale 1.