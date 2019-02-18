Kansas woman dies, 2 teens hospitalized after van crash into ditch

BOURBON COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 4p.m. Sunday in Bourbon County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Dodge Van driven by Dixie Birdsong, 60, Mapleton, was westbound on Kansas 31 one mile east of the Kansa 65 Junction.

The driver fell asleep. The van traveled off the north side of the roadway, hit an embankment and came to rest in a ditch.

Birdsong was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics.

Two passengers in the van Taylor Birdsong, 16, and Kyleigh Birdsong, 13, both of Mapleton, were transported to Freeman Hospital. None of the occupants of the van were wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.