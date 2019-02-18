Kansas Representative Greg Lewis cites health issues for resignation

Kansas Representative of the 113th District Greg Lewis announced his resignation from the Legislature effective Friday, February 22nd, 2019. Lewis is a farmer and cattle rancher from St. John.
Here is a press release from Lewis…
To the people of the 113th District, I share with you below what I just shared on the House floor in Topeka:
What I’m about to share I do so only that it may in some way be an encouragement to you. Proverbs 19:21 says “Many are the plans of a man’s heart but it is the Lord’s purpose that prevails.” That certainly speaks of where my heart was Christmas Morning 2018 . . .
The afternoon of Christmas Eve, Susan, myself and our golden retriever, Zoee departed for Kansas City to spend Christmas with our son. Zoee & I went for our morning walk on Christmas. After returning upstairs I began having problems with my vision, became lightheaded and unstable on my feet. I told Susan what was going on and that I was headed downstairs while I could still get there on my own. Susan came down and I told her I didn’t know what was happening but I thought we should go to a medical facility. Susan called our son. We went by and picked him up and he told us which hospital to go to due to a short wait time. It was a God thing that we ended up at that medical facility which turned out to be a trauma center for strokes, which also means they have a good neurological team. They thought I was having a stroke but after an MRI, it showed I had a mass on the right side of my brain.
Christmas Day as I sat in the middle of Kansas City at a major medical facility, and thanks to telemedicine that the legislature had just worked on, I found myself speaking to a doctor in Denver, CO. From time to time we do get some things right in the Legislature.
This mass turned out to be a glioblastoma, high grade level IV, which is a cancerous brain tumor that grows exponentially . . . But that is OK. I know this tumor cannot defeat my God or His plan of salvation for me and you.
At this point, I have had 3 craniotomies and am currently taking chemotherapy and radiation.
Philippians 4:7 talks about a peace that transcends all understanding. I can testify to this truth. God has granted me a great peace with all that has occurred and at times even a JOY which I know comes from my relationship with Him.
My parting advice to you is to enjoy each day, enjoy your family, your friends, your fellow legislators. . . but do not take yourself too seriously.
Serve your District with a servant’s heart.
- This is the House of Representatives.
- This is not the house of self Interest.
- This is not the house of special interest.
- This is the People’s House; long may it serve the People and this Great State of Kansas.
It has been an honor to have known and worked with many of you. Though being a legislator was never on my bucket list, reflecting back, this has been a great honor and experience, one which I am grateful for. Susan and I wish to thank all of you for the many phone calls, cards, emails, texts, visits, even help moving offices. But we especially want to thank you for your prayers.
It has become clearly apparent to me that I cannot represent & serve my District and the people of my District at the level they so deserve. Therefore, I am tendering my resignation as State Representative of the 113th Kansas House District effective Friday, February 22nd.
And now to the people of the 113th District- it has been an unexpected journey but a true pleasure to serve you and our rural interests. I hope to pass the torch on to another like-minded servant willing to stand up for our rural way of life and carry on the legacy we have built for our community and our children.
Thank you for the honor to serve you. Susan and I will be forever grateful.
God Bless,
Greg