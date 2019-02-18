Kansas Representative Greg Lewis cites health issues for resignation

Kansas Representative of the 113th District Greg Lewis announced his resignation from the Legislature effective Friday, February 22nd, 2019. Lewis is a farmer and cattle rancher from St. John.

Here is a press release from Lewis…

To the people of the 113th District, I share with you below what I just shared on the House floor in Topeka:

What I’m about to share I do so only that it may in some way be an encouragement to you. Proverbs 19:21 says “Many are the plans of a man’s heart but it is the Lord’s purpose that prevails.” That certainly speaks of where my heart was Christmas Morning 2018 . . .

The afternoon of Christmas Eve, Susan, myself and our golden retriever, Zoee departed for Kansas City to spend Christmas with our son. Zoee & I went for our morning walk on Christmas. After returning upstairs I began having problems with my vision, became lightheaded and unstable on my feet. I told Susan what was going on and that I was headed downstairs while I could still get there on my own. Susan came down and I told her I didn’t know what was happening but I thought we should go to a medical facility. Susan called our son. We went by and picked him up and he told us which hospital to go to due to a short wait time. It was a God thing that we ended up at that medical facility which turned out to be a trauma center for strokes, which also means they have a good neurological team. They thought I was having a stroke but after an MRI, it showed I had a mass on the right side of my brain.

Christmas Day as I sat in the middle of Kansas City at a major medical facility, and thanks to telemedicine that the legislature had just worked on, I found myself speaking to a doctor in Denver, CO. From time to time we do get some things right in the Legislature.

This mass turned out to be a glioblastoma, high grade level IV, which is a cancerous brain tumor that grows exponentially . . . But that is OK. I know this tumor cannot defeat my God or His plan of salvation for me and you.

At this point, I have had 3 craniotomies and am currently taking chemotherapy and radiation.

Philippians 4:7 talks about a peace that transcends all understanding. I can testify to this truth. God has granted me a great peace with all that has occurred and at times even a JOY which I know comes from my relationship with Him.

My parting advice to you is to enjoy each day, enjoy your family, your friends, your fellow legislators. . . but do not take yourself too seriously.

Serve your District with a servant’s heart.