John O’Connor

February 18, 2019

Greetings, fellow Valentine’s Day survivors. Hope yours was a happy one. Oh, and welcome to Week Number 387 of Recurrent Ramblings, brought to you in part this week by a generous grant from the Considerable Consideration Foundation, where their mission statement says it all: “Don’t bug us, we’re thinking.”

Huh, I just accidentally hit the ‘pgup’ key for the first time, so I just had to try the ‘pgdn’ key, too. Makes your page jump up and down. Some kind of fun. (I learn as I go.)

We had our four-year-old granddaughter over the weekend. As usual, she was a bunch of high-energy fun. I know I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it again: I know now why people have kids when they’re young. Because they (the parents) have plenty of energy. At this stage of life, it’s a little more of a challenge, but well worth it.

Little Josie notices everything. She saw that Nonny ) AKA ‘Grandma’ pushed a button to make the garage door close. She was boggled. “You have button makes the door go down?”

“Yes, I do,” replies Nonny. She didn’t think much of it until later when they were playing house and Josie pushed an imaginary button to make the door open and close. The kid sees everything and then puts it into her playtime repertoire.

She’s also learning how to be a friend to our cat, the notorious Lizzie. A year or so ago she would have chased after Lizzie, trying to pet her. This, of course, would have sent the feline in question off to her hiding place behind the water heater downstairs. Now, after some coaching from Nonny and Poppy (AKA Grandpa) she just sits quietly and lets the cat come to her. She was amazed to find what a difference this makes. Lizzie has even taken to ‘marking’ her as a friend, the usual ‘cat bump’ or ‘drive-by rub’ against the leg. Cat people know what I’m talking about.

I just wish we still had our dog Jack. He would have loved Josie just like he loved everyone else who showed up on the living room floor, especially if they would play tug-o-war with him and his beat-up old sock toy.

Josie loves playing doctor, too, and being the patient as well. She was Doc-in-charge at her make-believe hospital when Nonny came in with symptoms that could have been diagnosed as anything from a cold to ebola. Josie figured that soup would be the best remedy, so together we whipped up a ‘therapeutic stew’ in the big green kettle that Nonny lets her use. Ingredients included colored pencils, erasers, plastic blocks and, if memory serves, a few lego pieces. Josie pretend ‘fed’ it to her and Nonny pretend ‘got better’ in a matter of moments. I think it was the blocks.

One of the few things we DON’T let her play with just yet include this computer, or any other one. Plenty of time for that later. She DOES ‘text’ with an old calculator from Sally’s teaching days. She’s pretty happy with it and her messages make as much sense as a lot of ‘real’ texts nowadays.

Well, thanks for YOUR messages over the last few days. Let’s see what you had for us…

Heard from Eldon in Arizona, where he was ‘shoveling sunshine’ instead of snow. (Just had to rub it in, didn’t you?) He said that the 2112 10th Street building we asked about had once been Cowherd’s Drive-Up grocery, which is listed in my 1956 city directory. Hmm. The only thing that puzzles me is that the drive-up window looks a lot newer than ’56. Anyone else have some info on this place?

Tom was the first person to get the ‘coal chute’ over the tracks on Railroad Avenue east of Washington. John from Colorado knew it, too, and provided more info. The train would just pull in and the coal would be dumped into the tender behind the engine. Terry and Eldon thought this facility may have also provided water for the trains, certainly a possibility. John said there was a move a few years ago to get this structure listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Several folks remembered the old Peter Pan ice cream stores. Yes, LeAnn’s on 10th was once a PP store, as was the building (now a dentist’s office) on the NE corner of 19th and Williams. Edith was first with the info, followed by Vicki, Mark and Randall. Thanks! Vicki said the PP company was headquartered in Emporia and later sold out to Braum’s.

The ‘poison ivy soap’ question has been retired! John from Colorado knew it was Fels-Naptha, a soap still available at many retailers. Good to hear from John and Connie ‘out west.’

We still have three ‘leftovers:’ The 2112 10th St. building, the name of the restaurant (‘80s-‘90s) in the old RR depot building in Larned, and former Chiefs coach Marv Levy’s musical gift to Chiefs fans. You can find the answer to the latter just by Googling ‘Chiefs coach Marv Levy’s team song.’ It’s fun reading.

Okay, here are three new ones: what very popular ‘sweet treats’ place was located at 10th and Morphy (SW corner) in the ‘80s?

What time-honored Panther touchdown tradition was retired about 8 to 10 years ago?

What writer-performer wrote a major hit for Elvis and a song which mentioned a popular cereal for a country singer?

As I write this they’re talking about more snow on and off this week. Let’s go with the ‘off’ choice. Winter started early this year and we just want it to be done.

Have a great week. See you next Monday.

John