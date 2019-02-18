Great Bend teacher puckers up for a pig

Students at Eisenhower Elementary School in Great Bend battled in a coin war this week, with the ultimate goal of seeing a teacher pucker up to kiss a pig.

Over $500 was collected throughout the school, with the largest amount winning Ms. Tuey, first-grade teacher, the opportunity to kiss Tuba the pig.

The event was organized by Eisenhower Student Council and the final results were revealed in an all-school assembly on Valentine’s Day. After kissing the pig, Tuey selected the beneficiary of the funds, choosing to donate the money to cover medical bills for Sara Tutak, a paraprofessional at Eisenhower.