Great Bend Rec activities when school is out

The Great Bend Recreation Commission has some great programs for your child when school is out. The Great Bend Recreation Commission and the Cottonwood Extension District Office will be hosting a Babysitting 101 class set for Thursday, February 21st, from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Cottonwood Extension District Office (1800 12th St.). This course gives participants the knowledge, skills and confidence to care for toddlers through school aged children. Topics include safety issues, preventing injuries and illness, basic child care and age appropriate activities to do with children. Students will also learn how to make a snack for kids. Each student will receive a wealth of information. Pre-registration is required by February 18th. Children must be 11 by the class date. The instructor for this class is Berny Unruh, Cottonwood Extension District 4-H & Youth Development Agent. The entry fee is $10.00.

The Great Bend Rec is also offering a Half Day of Winter Crafts class on Thursday, February 21st. This program is open to children ages 6 – 12 and will be held from Noon to 5:00 pm at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th St.). This day will start off with a pizza party followed by an afternoon of crafts, games, making some yummy snacks and other organized activities. The entry fee is $12.00.

Then on Friday, February 22nd, make plans to join us for STEAM at the Wetlands Kids Day Out. How do Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math play a role in a wetland’s ecosystem? Complete hands on experiments and activities to see how truly unique a wetland is. Activities could include looking for signs of wildlife and making tracks, using nature apps, building a watershed model, creating art work and poetry and tallying and identifying animal species. Participants will spend a mix of time in the classroom and outside exploring. Please have your child dress properly for being outside since they may get dirty and muddy. Students will be bused to the KWEC by USD 428, so please make sure you fill out a transportation request when you register your child. Each participant will be required to bring a lunch and beverage in a cooler (with ice if needed). Snacks and beverages will be provided. This program is open to children ages 6 – 12 and will be held from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Please drop off and pick up your children at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th St.). The entry fee is $15.00.

Don’t forget your child doesn’t have school on Monday, February 25th, but the Rec has another exciting day planned called Pickleball, Games and Crafts Kids Day Out. Do you enjoy playing games and doing crafts? If so, join us and spend a day doing just that. Shannon Schartz will be teaching kids the fun game of Pickleball. What is Pickleball? It’s one of the fastest growing sports in America. Pickleball is a combination of tennis, Ping Pong, Whiffle Ball and badminton. The game is played on a smaller court with a paddle and a whiffle ball. Students will enjoy pizza, fruit and other food items for lunch along with a beverage. The rest of the day will be full of crafts and other fun organized activities. This program is open to children ages 6 – 12 and will be held from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th St.). The entry fee is $15.00.

A complete list of programs and class details can be found at the GBRC web site at www.greatbendrec.com. Online enrollment is now available on the website. Please contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext 110, or stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street for more information or with any questions you may have.