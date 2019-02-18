Frank Oborny, 88, Rush Center, Kansas, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Locust Grove Village, La Crosse, Kansas.

Mr. Oborny was born April 9, 1930, in rural Timken, Kansas, the son of Frank Alloyious and Ludmila E. (Stika) Oborny. He was a lifelong resident of Rush County, Kansas. He was a farmer.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Timken, Kansas, and a member of the Knights Of Columbus Council #2100, Olmitz, Kansas. He served as the sexton of Holy Cross Cemetery, Timken, Kansas, for many years.

He was a United States Army veteran, serving in Korea.

On April 4, 1956, he married Catherine Bahr at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Olmitz, Kansas. She preceded him in death October 17, 1996.

Survivors include: six sons, Steven Oborny (Barb), Rush Center, Kansas, Gerald Oborny (Laurie), Great Bend, Kansas, Francis “Frank” Oborny (Debbie), Castle Rock, Colorado, Duane Oborny (Clara), Rush Center, Kansas, James “Jim” Oborny (Lisa), Bells, Texas, and Anthony “Tony” Oborny (Denise), Mission Viejo, California; two daughters, Rita Stevenson (Monte), Golden, Colorado, and Kathleen Liggett (Jeff), Parker, Colorado; 28 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; one brother, John J. Oborny (Rita), Timken, Kansas, and two sisters, Helen Brack, Weeping Water, Nebraska, and Florence Herrman (Marvin), La Crosse, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one granddaughter.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. A vigil service and rosary will be at 7:00 P.M.

Church visitation will be Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:20 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Timken, Kansas.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Timken, Kansas, with Father Eric Gyamfi officiating. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Timken, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests memorials to Holy Cross Cemetery, Timken, Kansas, or St. Ann’s Altar Society, Timken, Kansas.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.