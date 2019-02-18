Fifth former employee sues Newman University

WICHTA, Kan. (AP) — A former Newman University volleyball coach has become the fifth ex-employee to sue the school in recent months.

Destiny Clark claimed in a lawsuit filed Thursday that the private, Catholic college retaliated against her and paid her less than promised when she was hired. She also contends the school routinely made her volleyball team a lower priority than other teams.

All five of the former employees allege unfair termination or treatment. Three, including Clark, mention Title IX complaints and claimed the school retaliated during the investigations.

School spokesman Clark Schafer said in a statement that Clark’s claims were without merit. He said the school has complied with all applicable state and federal laws.