“Dining out for the Dogs” to help dog park fundraising in Hoisington

Over $40,000 has been raised for Hoisington’s soon-to-be built dog park, but volunteers are still looking for more funds to provide all the features of the park. Another attempt to raise money for the dog park that will be placed at Bicentennial Park in Hoisington is coming up the first full week of March.

“Dining out for Dogs” will have local restaurants donating percentages of their proceeds to help fund the dog park.

Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell says that includes a couple of locations on Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10.

On Monday, March 4, Dairy Queen in Hoisington will be the featured restaurant, Tuesday it is Pizza Hut in Hoisington, Wednesday at Mi Tierra Mexican Restaurant, Thursday it is Sonic in Hoisington, and Friday the chosen dining establishment is the café at Clara Barton Hospital. All these restaurants, on their specific day, will donate 15 percent of their proceeds to the dog park fund.

The park itself will be 150 feet by 200 feet with a chain link fence dividing the park for bigger and smaller dogs.