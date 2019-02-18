David Michael Rothenberger died February 13, 2019 at his home. He was born July 27, 1942 in Holyoke, Massachusetts to Waldon and Delana (Pearce) Rothenberger. He attended Great Bend High School and graduated Osborne High School in 1960.

David joined the Air Force in 1960 and served 4 years as an Airman First Class. He then attended Indiana University. David married Marie Jimenez on December 30, 1967 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Wichita, Kansas. They celebrated 51 years of marriage in 2018.

David was a draftsman in structural steel at Central Steel of Wichita until he retired in 2008. He loved to travel with his wife and was a active member of the Wichita Garden Railroad Society, in which he took great pleasure creating his train world with handmade buildings and figures for display. David was also an avid bicyclist and enjoyed riding for most of his life. He was a man of high intellect with many talents in woodwork, and home remodeling.

David was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Dana and Randy Rothenberger. David is survived by his loving wife, Marie; son, James “Jim” Rothenberger and wife, Tammi; grandchildren, Quentin, Vanessa, Destiny, Noah, Dylan, Phoenix, Gabriella, Malachi, and one great-grand-child, Sophia. He is also survived by brothers Kim (Linda), Minersville, Utah; Danny (Jackie), Olathe, Kansas; Von, Lucas, Kansas; and sisters Sue Parker (Dan), Salina, Kansas; and Nina Stanton (Mike), Laporte, Colorado.

Services were held at 5:30 pm, Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Christ the King Church in Wichita, with the Viewing and a 6:30 pm Rosary.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wichita Garden Railroad Society, in care of club treasurer Heather Reeves, phone: (316)204-8914, email: mystydragn@aol.com.

Funeral Home: Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services 4408 West Central Wichita, KS 67212. (316) 945-8108.