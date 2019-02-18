Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Clinton Clifford Karst, 88, passed away on Feb. 17, 2019, at Medicalodges of Great Bend. He was born Nov. 28, 1930, at Galatia, to Seigmond and Pauline (Miller) Karst. Clinton married Loene Schwein on Aug. 28, 1955, at Milberger.

A lifetime resident of Barton County, Clinton was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Navy, earning the rank of DC3. He was an accomplished welder, working in the construction field all of his life, owning and operating Karst Welding. Previous employment were held at Bureau of Mines, Otis, Stanion Wholesale and Murphy Tractor and Equipment. Clinton had been a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hoisington, where he had served faithfully on church council, life member of V.F.W. Post 7428, Fraternal Order of the Eagles and the Sunflower Polka Club.

Survivors include wife, Loene of the home; two sons, Curtis Karst of Great Bend, Craig Karst and wife Amy of Hoisington; one daughter, Colleen Karst and husband Joe Hines of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; one brother, Leonard Karst and wife May of Great Bend; one sister, Darlene Reber of Roseville, Cal.; two grandchildren, Amber Young and husband Austin of Great Bend, Ally Karst of Hoisington; one great grandchild, Bentley Young of Great Bend; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services have been scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hoisington, with the Rev. Wayne Baldyga presiding. A prayer service will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, with the family greeting friends at 6:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be at Hoisington City Cemetery, Hoisington, at a later date with military honors conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Memorials may be given to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or Kans for Kids, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.nicholsonrickefh.net