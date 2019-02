1A Regional Basketball Schedules

Sylvan-Lucas Regional

Monday Girls

Wilson @ Victoria

LaCrosse @ Sylvan-Lucas

Thursday @ Sylvan Grove

Wilson/Victoria winner vs Central Plains

LaCrosse/Sylvan winner vs Otis-Bison

Tuesday Boys

Victoria @ Otis-Bison

Natoma @ Sylvan-Lucas

LaCrosse @ Wilson

Friday @ Sylvan Grove

Victoria/Otis-Bison winner vs Central Plains

Natoma/Sylvan winner vs LaCrosse/Wilson winner

Little River Regional

Monday Girls

St. John @ Fairfield

Stafford @ Little River

Chase @ Pretty Prairie

Thursday @ Little River

St. John/Fairfield winner vs Central Christian

Stafford/Little River winner Chase/Pretty Prairie winner

Tuesday Boys

Pretty Prairie @ Central Christian

Fairfield @ Little River

Chase @ Stafford

Friday @ Little River

Pretty Prairie/Central Christian winner vs St. John

Fairfield/Little River winner vs Chase/Stafford winner

Jetmore Regional

Monday Girls

Hodgeman County @ Pawnee Heights

Deerfield @ Kinsley

Macksville @ Ingalls

Thursday @ Jetmore

Hodgeman/Pawnee Heights winner vs Spearville

Deerfield/Kinsley winner vs Macksville/Ingalls winner

Tuesday Boys

Spearville @ Deerfield

Ingalls @ Hodgeman County

Kinsley @ Pawnee Heights

Friday @ Jetmore

Spearville/Deerfield winner vs Macksville

Ingalls/Hodgeman winner vs Kinsley/Pawnee Heights winner