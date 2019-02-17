Police arrest registered Kansas offender during traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas registered offender on new charges.

Just before 4 p.m. Saturday, police conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 Block of SE 37th Street in Topeka for expired registration.

During the investigation, officers found the passenger, 40-year-old Lamar Moss, in possession of a handgun and marijuana.

Moss is a convicted felon and prohibited to possess a firearm. Police arrested him and booked him into the Department of Corrections on the charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana.

Moss is a registered violent offender in the state of Kansas for Murder in the 2nd Degree.

This is the 16th case in 2019 with a charge involving a felon in possession of a firearm reported by the Topeka Police Department.