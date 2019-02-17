Monday Weather

Washington’s Birthday A 40 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -2. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 14. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Snow likely before 1pm, then snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Cloudy, with a high near 26. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night Snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 7pm, then snow likely between 7pm and 3am, then a chance of snow and freezing rain after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 15. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain and snow before 11pm, then a slight chance of snow and freezing rain between 11pm and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday A chance of snow before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow between 9am and 10am, then a chance of rain after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 46.