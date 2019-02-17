Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include Dr. Doug Ayre from Eyecare of Great Bend and Larned who will explain how you can achieve and maintain clear vision for years to come.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory

11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “American Legion Hall”

11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Barton Community College Theater Director Dr. Rick Abel who will talk about the department’s upcoming production of “Rumors.”

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-5:30 KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-8:00 College Basketball – Virginia @ Virginia Tech

8P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”