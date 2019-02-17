Kansas Wetlands Education Center ready for students when school is out

Curtis Wolf, Director at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center near Great Bend, says if your child is out of school, there is probably something going on at the Education Center to keep them busy.

Wolf says the Education Center at Cheyenne Bottoms has experienced a lot of success and turnout with drop-in activities. He mentions the drop-in days are not a formal event but add a few activities for anyone dropping by the wetlands. In 2019, there will be more of a focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) activities.

The first STEM drop-in date will be March 11, the first day of spring break for many schools. The activities will be available through the day and no registration is required.

The Kansas Wetlands Education Center will have something planned for each day of Spring Break March 9 – March 17. Wolf says the Education Center plans to have STEM drop-in dates every quarter this year.