Goth leads K-State women to upset over No. 15 Texas, 69-60

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kayla Goth scored 15 points, Peyton Williams posted a double-double and Kansas State overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to upset No. 15 Texas 69-60 on Sunday.

Williams finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds, Jasauen Beard and Rachel Ranke each scored 11 and Kali Jones grabbed 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (16-10, 7-7 Big 12). Kansas State has won three of its last four following a three-game skid.

Beard’s 3-pointer with 5:29 left gave the Wildcats a 54-52 lead and they never trailed again. Texas led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter as the Wildcats made just 2 of 16 shots. The shooting script turned in the second quarter when Kansas State went 8 of 16 and Texas just 4 of 17. The Wildcats used a 15-5 run that started when Beard hit a jumper and a layup and they led 27-26 at halftime.

Texas came out hot after intermission with a 16-1 run and led 42-28 when Charli Collier made a layup with 5:18 left in the third. The Wildcats countered with a 17-4 run and ended the quarter down 46-45.

Destiny Littlejohn led the Longhorns (20-6, 10-4) with 16 points, Danni Williams 14 and Collier 12.