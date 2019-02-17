Education and Employment Expo at Barton Community College set for March 20

BUSINESS NEWS

Story by Brandon Steinert

Anyone looking to get a start after high school or switch careers should consider attending the Education and Employment Expo hosted by Barton Community College from 1-7 p.m. March 20. The event is free and open to the public. For more information or to reserve a free booth space for your business, contact Agriculture Instructor Maggie Tracy at (620) 786-1120 or tracym@bartonccc.edu.

The event is targeted towards individuals who are unemployed, underemployed or looking for a career change. The featured programs are Welding, Agriculture, Automotive, Natural Gas, Scale Technician and CDL. Each will have a booth to promote educational opportunities.

Barton’s program-specific advisory board members, community businesses and support services are invited to have a booth. Commitments have been secured for the Educational Opportunity Center, Hammel Scale, Golden Belt Feeders, Gavilon Grain, Red Barn, City of Great Bend and Skillets Trucking.

“It is our hope that individuals attending will be interested in completing a program at Barton to obtain employment at a company in attendance and the companies in attendance will develop an understanding for how Barton can benefit their businesses,” said Mary Foley, Executive Director of Workforce Training and Economic Development.