Barton County Open Houses

Presented by the Great Plains Association of Realtors

Sunday, February 17th

 


1613 Van Fleet Ln, Great Bend
Price: $159,900
1:30P-3:00P
Burton Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS


2508 Paseo Dr, Great Bend
Price: $124,900
1:30P-3:00P
Coldewll Banker Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS


1080 Warner Rd, Great Bend
Price: $109,900
1:00P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS


1104 Warner Rd, Great Bend
Price: $104,900
1:00P – 2:30P
MPIRE Realty
CLICK FOR DETAILS


1101 Warner Rd, Great Bend
Price: $98,500
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS


1201 Polyantha St, Great Bend
Price: $94,500
1:30P – 3:00P
Burton Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS


1700 Monroe St, Great Bend
Price: $92,000
1:00P – 2:30P
MPIRE Realty
CLICK FOR DETAILS


1111 Warner Rd, Great Bend
Price: $84,900
1:30P – 3:00P
Burton Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS

 

 

