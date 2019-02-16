Sunday Weather

Sunday
Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then clearing, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -1. North wind 9 to 13 mph.
Washington’s Birthday
A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -1. North wind 8 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 13. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Snow likely before 5pm, then snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Cloudy, with a high near 22. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night
Snow, mainly before midnight. Low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.