Sunday Weather

Sunday Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then clearing, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -1. North wind 9 to 13 mph.

Washington’s Birthday A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -1. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 13. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Snow likely before 5pm, then snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Cloudy, with a high near 22. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night Snow, mainly before midnight. Low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.