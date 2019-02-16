Saturday Sports Headlines

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The price of Kansas City’s 2023 option on Whit Merrifield is conditioned on the second baseman not spending more than 109 days on the injured list in each of the next four seasons. The Royals have a $6.5 million option for 2023 with a $750,000 buyout, but the option price would increase by $4 million if he does not spend the specified days on the IL.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals agreed with reliever Drew Storen on a minor league contract that includes an invitation to big league spring training. Storen would have a $1.25 million salary in the major leagues if he is added to the 40-man roster, and he would have the chance to earn additional performance bonuses. The right-hander missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery in December 2017

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn recalls the moment he knew he belonged in the big leagues. He and fellow rookie Hunter Dozier went back-to-back in the ninth inning off Chad Allen in a walk-off victory over the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 24. Now he’s back in spring training with the Royals looking to build on his rookie effort.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas and West Virginia are missing a combined eight key players as they head for a showdown Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. But whereas the Jayhawks have managed to deal with all the turnover, the Mountaineers are still trying to figure things out in what has spiraled into a lost season for coach Bob Huggins’ bunch.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Carolina safety Eric Reid have settled collusion lawsuits against the NFL. Kaepernick and Reid filed grievances against the league, saying they were blacklisted because of protests during the national anthem at games. Kaepernick hasn’t played in the league since 2016, while Reid missed three games last season before signing with the Panthers.

UNDATED (AP) — The Detroit Lions have released Glover Quin, cutting ties with the 33-year-old safety who had one year left on his contract. The Denver Broncos have notified linebacker Brandon Marshall they don’t plan to pick up his option. And the Buffalo Bills have released underperforming and high-priced veteran tight end Charles Clay.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis is day to day after an MRI revealed a muscle bruise in his injured left shoulder. Davis was hurt in the first half of Thursday night’s 131-122 victory over Oklahoma City. The injury casts doubt over Davis’ availability for this weekend’s All-Star game and related events.

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says right-hander Luis Severino has avoided an arbitration hearing with the New York Yankees by agreeing to a four-year, $40 million contract. The person says the deal includes a $12.25 million option for 2023 and is subject to a successful physical. Severino was the Yankees’ top pitcher last year, going 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 191 1/3 innings.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.B. Holmes aced the sixth hole at Riviera on his way to an 8-under 63 and a one-shot lead over Jordan Spieth (speeth) after one round of the PGA’s rain-soaked Genesis Open. Spieth played six holes Friday morning to complete his round at 64 after a seven-hour rain delay marred Thursday’s schedule. Tiger Woods had four straight birdies around the turn, only to be slowed by four three-putt bogeys in a 70.

Friday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (25) Buffalo 88 Toledo 82