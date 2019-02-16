Police: Reward offered for information in Kansas ATM theft

MITCHELL COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of theft and asking the public to help identify a suspect.

On Friday, a man wearing a Hollister hoodie and a gas monkey hat used several generated cards to extract money from ATM’s in Beloit, according to a social media report from Beloit Police.

The suspect is thought to be driving a White in color Chrysler minivan with 60 day plates.

The Beloit Police Department is offering a $500 dollar reward for the arrest or conviction of this individual and you will remain anonymous.

If you see him or the possible vehicle notify Law Enforcement immediately and do not approach him or the vehicle.